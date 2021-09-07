Masks now required in Dubuque city buildings, encouraged in public places

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol announced on Tuesday that mask-wearing and social distancing will be required in all city buildings.

Buol updated the City's COVID-19 proclamation, citing a rise in virus cases and hospitalizations in the county for the change.

The proclamation requires anyone older than two to wear a face mask in all city buildings and encourages them to wear one in public places.

The mask mandate will apply to these city buildings:

Bunker Hill Golf Course (building only), Carnegie-Stout Public Library, City Hall, City Hall Annex, Historic Federal Building, Five Flags Center, Grand River Center, Jule Intermodal Transportation Center, Mystique Community Ice Center, Multicultural Family Center, and Municipal Services Center.

Indoor mask mandates across the country have been reinstated as the delta variant spreads. While state law prohibits cities and counties from issuing full mask mandates, they are still able to mandate masks in their own buildings. This has previously been done in Cedar Rapids and Linn County.

In August, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a face mask mandate for the city, saying it is not in violation of HF 847 as it is imposed on persons and not property owners.

The new mandate in Dubuque city buildings allows for medical exemptions and is advised but not required for those in public safety roles.

Read the full proclamation here: