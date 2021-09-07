Jill Biden resumes teaching in person as a working first lady

(CNN) -- The "Teacher-In-Chief" returns to the classroom Tuesday.

The Washington Post reports first lady Jill Biden will begin teaching in person at the Alexandria campus of North Virginia Community College.

Until now she's been teaching remotely during the pandemic. This semester, she'll spend two days a week for 13 weeks teaching English classes in a hybrid format.

At least half of the class time will be in the classroom. And she'll be teaching in a mask.

No other first lady of the United States has held a full-time job outside of her duties as a first lady.

She's also the first second lady to continue a professional career while her spouse served as Vice President.

She joined the college's faculty in 2009 when Joe Biden became Vice President. Jill Biden, who is 70-years-old, has been teaching since 1976.