Iowa’s Goodson glad Cy-Hawk wait is almost over

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – It's safe to say that Tyler Goodson has been waiting for Saturday's Cy-Hawk game for some time.

“I've been looking forward to it ever since the season ended,” says the junior All-Big Ten running back, “I anticipated it being here at home just because we went over there two years ago.

That's not the case, however. Due to the way the scheduling works Iowa won't be in the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium. Instead they'll face a full, hostile crowd for the first time since 2019.

“It will be exciting,” says Goodson, “We're going over there and taking the hostility out of their crowd, the excitement out of their fans, and just going over there and getting a win.”

Getting that win will require Goodson and the Iowa offense to establish their run game. That's something that's been difficult for anyone against an Iowa State defense that was tops in the Big 12 against the rush last year and held UNI to just 69 yards on the ground in week one.

“Their defense is very aggressive. Good linebackers,” he says, “They're very good up front. So the main focus is getting up to those guys and get to the secondary guys.”

One thing is certain. Goodson and the Hawks won't be short of motivation on Saturday as they chase a fifth straight win over ranked teams, something that hasn't happened since prior to the moon landing, and for the Georgia native this one just means a little more.

“I didn't know how much the rivalry meant until I got on campus, just going around campus and seeing the signs, the disrespectful signs,” he says, “It grows your love for the game and love for the rivalry, so this game means everything to me and everything to this team.”