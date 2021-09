(KWWL) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Iowa on October 9th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

In a press release by Save America PAC, details of the event were confirmed. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. and the 45th President will take stage at 7.

Trump's last Iowa appearance was in November 2020 just before the election. Tickets for the rally can be found on the former president's website.