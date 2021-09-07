Families Helping Families nonprofit moves to new, bigger Cedar Rapids location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids nonprofit that supports children in foster care has announced their move to a new location.

Families Helping Families' new office is now located at 6000 7th St. SW and will house their administration office and Clothing Closet. The nonprofit was previously located at 3516 Center Point Rd. NE

“We are thrilled to have finally found the perfect new location for Families Helping Families after many years of searching," Executive Director Melissa Carlson said. "This building is larger, more accessible and will allow for the organization to grow and support Iowa’s foster families for many years."

The purchase of the new building was made possible, in large part, thanks to donations from The Hall-Perrine Foundation and Scott and Penny Olson.

"We are so appreciative of the support we have received over the years from so many businesses and individuals," Carlson said. "Thanks to Hall-Perrine, the Olson's, and many others, we will be better able to fulfill our mission and provide clothing, school supplies, tutoring, activity scholarships, and much more to local foster kids in need."

The non-profit moved to its new location in August and is open for business. A public open house will be held within the next few weeks, but visitors are welcome to stop by in the meantime.