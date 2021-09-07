Dubuque police chief retiring after 32 years with department

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After more than 3 decades with the force, Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced his retirement Tuesday.

Dalsing joined the department in September 1989 and took on the role of chief in February 2010. His retirement becomes effective on September 25th, 2021.

While the city searches for Dalsing's replacement, City Manager Mike Van Miligen appointed Assistant Chief of Police Jeremy Jensesn to take over the duties of police chief.

Miligen praised the work of Dalsing in a statement released Tuesday.

“Chief Dalsing’s long and distinguished career is a testament to his commitment to making Dubuque a safe and secure community, illustrated by a crime clearance rate that, at over 90%, is double the national average, and a 32% reduction in Part 1 Crimes from 2015 to 2020,” Milligen said. “Mark has focused on supporting a team of police officers that act with integrity and compassion, with a focus on equity and community engagement. I am grateful that Mark selected public service as a career and congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement.”

The city says Dalsing notified city leaders last year that he intended to retire in 2021. The goal is to find a new police chief by the end of the year.

Dalsing's retirement comes 4 months after the city reached a $1.8 million settlement with a former police captain who accused the department of discrimination. Dalsing was mentioned in the lawsuit as allegedly being hostile towards the former captain after her promotion.