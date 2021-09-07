City of Dubuque to open Housing Choice Voucher waiting list this month

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The wait list for the city of Dubuque's Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program will open one week from today, on September 14th, 2021.

The online waiting list will open at 12 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. as regularly scheduled. The City is encouraging all applicants to apply, however lottery preference will be given to non-elderly persons with disabilities and their families.

To access and submit the application, residents will need to visit this link. A highlighted box on the right side of the screen will then take you through the necessary steps. Additionally, paper applications are available at the Housing and Community Development Department, located at 350 W. 6th St., Suite 312, Dubuque, IA. They're also available upon request by calling 563-589-4230 or by e-mailing housing@cityofdubuque.org.

During the application process, you'll need several things; including names (as they appear on social security cards), social security numbers and dates of birth for all household members. Only one application is permitted per household.

The Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance for income-eligible households. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sets income limits to determine eligibility for assisted housing programs; including the Housing Choice Voucher program. A link to the HUD income limits is available on the City’s website or by clicking here.

For more information on housing assistance programs visit www.cityofdubuque.org/housing or call 563-589-4230.