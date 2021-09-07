Cedar Rapids releases its independent derecho After-Action report

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The city of Cedar Rapids released its derecho After-Action report on Friday, just 2 days after the Linn County Emergency Management Agency released its derecho After-Action report of its response to last year's derecho.

The city contracted with Atchison Consulting to look into how it responded to the derecho. The report focused around five core capabilities that are defined by FEMA and were established in the National Preparedness Goal. Those are: Operational Communications, Operational Coordination, Situational Awareness, Risk and Disaster Community Resilience and Mass Care Services.

Those capabilities indicate what it looks like for communities to be prepared for all types of disasters and emergencies.

The report found strengths -- as well as areas for improvement -- in all five core capabilities. Coordination of Operations seemed to be the area with the most recommendations for growth. The review found the city did not delay in activating the Incident Command Center or in putting the Incident Management Team into action.

Its annual emergency planning, training and exercises contributed to first responders being versatile and overcoming coordination hurdles.

City employees across all departments immediately went to work to support residents, the report said.

Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Greg Smith says the teamwork between departments played a big part in their initial response following the storm.

"With all the debris it the streets, Public Works, of their own accord said, 'Get the plows on, let's get emergency routes opened.' And they were doing that literally as the wind stopped so we could get out. We were answering emergency calls and they were out there clearing the road ways for us so it's teamwork," Smith said.

Their areas for growth were in developing more informational pre-scripted messages for specific threats before a disaster and incorporating specific coordination challenges from the derecho into its preparedness, response and recovery plans.

"It's looking at what other opportunities do we have [like the] outdoor warning system. Just shoring up or beefing up our non-communication expectations of what our partners are doing and how we get ahold of them," Smith said.

The city has already been implementing some of these recommendations with its Neighborhood PACT program, which stands for Prepare, Act, Communicate and Train.

This month is Emergency Preparedness month and the city will be distributing bags with information on resources and emergency preparedness at 5 Hy-Vee locations in Cedar Rapids on the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th attack on New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Those Hy-Vee locations are: 1556 1st Avenue NE, 20 Wilson Avenue SW, 1843 Johnson Avenue NW, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road SE, and 3235 Oakland Road NE.

Both the Linn County Emergency Management Agency and the city of Cedar Rapids continue to stress the need for residents to have a battery-operated radio and a 72-hour supply of food, water and emergency supplies for when a disaster, like a derecho, happens again and knocks out power and mobile phone service.



