‘Bombs away!’; WWII veteran honored by Dream Flights at 95-years-old

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) - 95-years-old World War II veteran, John Gaultier, was honored for his service by taking the flight of a lifetime at the Veterans Memorial Airpark in Vinton Monday, September 6th.

Like Honor Flights, Dream Flights is a non-profit organization that honors veterans, through flight, all over the country. As a former army combat medic, John couldn't believe this was happening to him.

"It's pretty exciting," John said, "I just can't believe people out there today still do this for us veterans."

Being one of few surviving World War II veterans, John still remembers pulling wounded soldiers to safety and liberating Jewish people from concentration camps. He said he was barely 18-years-old when he fought on the frontlines.





Pictures were provided by his wife Jill Gaultier, of John during WWII.

"It was horrible, I haven't gotten over it," John said, "I might smell something that smells horrible and it brings me back. It's with me and it will be with me until I'm gone."

Suffering from severe PTSD after the war, John still continued his good work in other ways. Spending many years at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Iowa City, John went on the be a volunteer for the hospital.

"At the Iowa City VA hospital, I had been a volunteer for 52 years," John said, "if it weren't for the VA hospital I wouldn't be standing here."

Encountering challenges to fly veterans during the pandemic, Dream Flights has dedicated this year to only flying the remaining World War II veterans throughout the country. Dream Flights pilot Mike Sommars told KWWL's Alaina Kwan there's no experience quite like these flights.

"It's a very unique way of bringing back memories, putting them back where they were 20, 30 years ago," Sommars said.

Seeing veterans get the chance to ride in vintage jets, designed in the 1940's, Sommars believes this is a thrilling way to give veterans the recognition they deserve.

"It's like watching a 90-year-old getting in, and a 19-year-old coming out," Sommars said, "

Helping thousands of men and women through the military and as a volunteer, John was awarded the Bronze Medal for Heroism and was a Purple Heart recipient. During John's flight, he rode on a plane named, "The Spirit of Wisconsin", flew up to 1,000 feet in the air, and flew through the clear skies for 15 minutes.

"It was terrific, I had a good pilot and he scared me five times," John said, "never thought I'd be doing something like this, who would?"

There are six Dream Flights planes flying veterans throughout the country. After each flight, the organization has been having World War II veterans sign the rudder of the aircraft. At the end of the year, the material will be cut off and will be saved as a memorial for these soldiers.