Arrest made in shooting death of man in Davenport on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- A 27-year-old Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Illinois man.

Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr. is accused of killing 25-year-old Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, of East Moline, Illinois. Gray was arrested on Tuesday.

Davenport authorities said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon and found Martinez-Brown wounded. He died later at a hospital. Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.