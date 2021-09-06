Willie Ray on his way to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley has packed up the trucks and is on his way to Louisiana to help feed victims of Hurricane Ida.

The Q Shack owner and a group of volunteers hit the road Monday morning to once again provide help to those in need. He did the same thing in the aftermath of the derecho and after a winter storm knocked out power to people in Texas back in February.

After Eastern Iowa residents benefited from out-of-town helpers in the aftermath of the derecho, Fairley organized this latest trip to pay it forward. In a post on Facebook, the Q Shack said Green Acres Storage donated a Penske truck and Modern Companies also provided a truck and trailer for the trip.

In May, Fairley was recognized on Fortune’s 2021 ‘World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’ list for his community work in feeding those in need. After he returned from Texas, Fairley said that he doesn’t plan to stop helping after natural disasters.

“When someone’s down and may need a little picking up so we like try and show up,” Fairley said in March. “We’re just going to keep our ears open and find out where is the next place we need to be and we’ll be traveling there too.”