TRACKING: Plentiful sunshine for the holiday

Labor Day: Sunshine is on tap for the holiday! South winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures are mild and in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: We start the day partly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible in our northeastern counties, but not everyone will see rain. If you do, it will be light. Once the front passes, cloud cover clears leading to sunshine for the afternoon and early evening. Northwest winds are gusty at 10-20 mph, with 30 mph wind gusts possible. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: We keep the northwest breeze through Tuesday night. Skies remain clear, with temperatures falling to around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy for Wednesday. Northwest winds are at 10-20 mph. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

This Week: Partly cloudy skies stick around to end the work week. High temperatures will be around the mid 70s to 80 degrees.