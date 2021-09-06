TRACKING: Breezy conditions

Tonight: The sky remains clear overnight with a light south wind. Temperatures are a little warmer than normal. Lows by morning are in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: A cold front is forecast to push through the area in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds. There is very little moisture for the front to work with, so it looks like it comes through dry. If there is a shower it is light and brief. During the afternoon it becomes mostly sunny and breezy. The wind is from the northwest with gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: The wind diminishes during the evening and remains light overnight under a clear sky. The air is dry, and this allows the temperatures to drop into the low 50s by morning.

Wednesday: It is another breezy day with a northwest wind gusting to 25 mph. The sky is filled with sunshine and temperatures at a comfortable mid-70s.