TRACKING: Beautiful weather Labor Day and into the week

Today: A dry cold front moved through in the overnight hours and will leave us with a pretty nice day. There may be some fog to start out, especially in river valleys, otherwise, skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity is low, and winds are light and variable.

Tonight: Another cold front is set to move through late tonight/early Tuesday morning. This will turn our clear skies into a partly cloudy one late with lows in the low to mid 60s and a south-southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies will turn back to sunny by Tuesday afternoon. A strong northwest wind will develop behind the front, so it will be a breezy day. Highs will range from the mid 70s north to the mid 80s south. Lows dip to the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: The breezy northwest wind continues, keeping temps in the low to mid 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Lows dip to near 50 Thursday morning.

Rest of the Week: We will slowly build temperatures, from the mid 70s Thursday to the low 80s Friday as high pressure continues to give us mostly sunny skies.

Weekend: Skies look partly cloudy, but dry, with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s.