Registration open for inaugural Great Iowa Fall Ride

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Registration is now open for RAGBRAI's inaugural Great Iowa Fall Ride.

The 37-mile ride will be held Sunday, October 10 starting at the Cumming trailhead on the Great Western Trial and will take riders through Water Works Park and around Gray's Lake and Easter Lake before turning around and ending at Cumming Tap.

Cumming Tap, The Chicken, Outskirtz Pub, Jethro’s BBQ Southside, Confluence Brewing Company and Mullets will all have drink specials for registered riders. The Pork Tornadoes will then perform for registered riders at Cumming Tap from 3 - 5 p.m.

Registration is $60 per rider before October 1 and includes:

The Great Iowa Fall Ride beanie

The Great Iowa Fall Ride keychain

The Great Iowa Fall Ride slap koozie

Drink specials at 6 establishments along the route

Access to The Pork Tornadoes concert

Access to The Great Iowa Fall Ride photo/scavenger hunt and prizes

Registration increase to $70 per rider after October 1.

The inaugural Great Iowa Fall Ride was set to be a 3-day event in Iowa Falls from October 2-4 last year, but was canceled after consideration with local Iowa Falls officials. That ride was planned as an option after RAGBRAI canceled their main ride in 2020 due to the pandemic.

RAGBRAI made a triumphant return this year with overnight stops in Waterloo and Anamosa.

Click here for all of our 2021 RAGBRAI coverage.