Plea and a trial loom in next month for Giuliani associates

NEW YORK (AP) — The October illegal campaign contribution trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani and a guilty plea set to occur this week by a second associate puts a spotlight on him as a government probe of the former mayor continues. A judge last week refused to delay the Oct. 12 trial of Lev Parnas and another man who are charged with making illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians. Both have pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, a review of materials seized in raids on Giuliani continues before prosecutors decide whether his dealings with Ukrainian officials while he worked as a personal lawyer for then-President Donald Trump required him to register as a foreign agent.