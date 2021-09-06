Lisbon’s Labor Day events center on two beloved organizations

LISBON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Lisbon Fire Department's Labor Day Pancake Breakfast was back this year -- after COVID-19 caused it to be canceled last year.

It's a beloved Labor Day tradition in downtown Lisbon.

The Southeast Linn Community Center planned its 35th Anniversary celebration around it. Both are beloved organizations in Lisbon and they brought the community out to their events on Monday.

About a thousand people came to the Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for equipment for the volunteer department. For the first time, local businesses covered the full cost of the food and drinks and the department raised about $11,000 for new air packs.

Brandon Siggins is the chief of the Lisbon Fire Department. He said the annual fundraiser typically generates $8,000 for the department.

"We had several people say 'Thank you for having this' because they missed it last year. There was one couple who came by that said that they drove past town and saw the signs that we put up and they're from Logan Magnolia and they drove all the way from Logan-Magnolia to come back here for the breakfast. They said they just enjoy going to pancake breakfasts and there's not a lot of them around anymore," Siggins said.

One block down on Washington Street, the only non-profit serving both Lisbon and Mt. Vernon celebrated 35 years of serving the communities. About 100 people came to the anniversary celebration for the Southeast Linn Community Center. Most had some connection to the non-profit.

Nicole McAlexander is the executive director of the Southeast Linn Community Center.

"Whether they were a volunteer or they helped out with one program or their church has volunteered with us, or their organization like Lions or Rotary all partner with us, so whether they're a client or a volunteer or a donor, most people in the community have some connection to us," McAlexander said.

The non-profit serves seniors, children and low-income individuals in southeastern Linn County. Some of its programs include a food pantry, Meals on Wheels, senior transportation and after-school programs.

During the lockdown because of the pandemic last year, the Lisbon Fire Department spent 6 Wednesday nights delivering take-out orders from restaurants to people in the community. The firefighters turned their lights and sirens on and delivered 200 meals each night. It may have kept many of these businesses alive and residents appreciated their effort. The firefighters also gave back any tips they received to the servers in those restaurants.

Today's turn-out for their Labor Day Pancake Breakfast may have had a lot to do with those Wednesday night community take-outs.