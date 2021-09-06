Justice Department will protect abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (KWWL) — The Justice Department says it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

The FACE Act was implemented in 1994 under President Bill Clinton. The Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, according to the Department of Justice. It also prohibits intentional damage to a reproductive health care facility.

The FACE Act doesn't prohibit behaviors protected under the First Amendment, such as protesting.

AG Garland says federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law. He said the Justice Department would enforce the federal law “to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Thursday the Democratic-held House plans to vote on the Women's Health Protection Act after lawmakers return on Sept. 20. The bill seeks to protect a person's ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy, as well as protecting health care providers to perform abortion services.

Although the bill may pass in the House, it is uncertain whether it would pass in the Senate. The Senate requires 60 votes to pass bills, and Democrats hold 50 of the seats.

The Supreme Court refused to block the Texas law last week. The law bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.