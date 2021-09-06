Iowa’s Moss earns Big Ten defensive honor

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- The Big Ten named Iowa defensive back Riley Moss the conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after Saturday's stand-out performance.

Moss picked off Indiana quarterback Michael Penix twice in the first half, returning both for touchdowns in Iowa's 34-6 win over the Hoosiers. The Iowa senior became just the third player in program history with multiple pick sixes in the same game.

Moss was also named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.