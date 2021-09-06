Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities say an Iowa prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died from complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that 81-year-old Phillip Benito Cuevas was in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary when he died Saturday.

Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County. His sentence began in 1977.

21 inmates and 2 DOC staff members have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the DOC.

