Howard University renames fine arts building after alum Chadwick Boseman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) -- Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered at Howard University after the the HBCU renamed its fine arts building after the late "Black Panther" actor.

Boseman graduated from HU in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Marvel Entertainment owner Walt Disney is also pledging to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school. The company is also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.