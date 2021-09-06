Fall is coming, along with temperature swings and stronger winds

Happy Labor Day! What a forecast for today, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 80s, a light and vriable wind, and low humidity!

Of course, to many, this is the "unofficial end" of summer. We already began meteorological fall back on September 1st, and astronomical fall is 16 days away. That will kick off a string of nearby seasons with Halloween, 55 days away, the end of Daylight Saving Time 62 days away, Thanksgiving 81 days away, and Christmas 111 days away.

No matter which fall you use, it is certainly a season of transition and change. Temperatures change rapidly as we push through fall, and you can get wild swings in temperatures along with stronger winds. Of course, the cold air will eventually win out.

This started back on the summer solstice, when the days started getting shorter and shorter. Today, we lose about 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight each day. We have now slipped below 13 total hours of daylight.

This is because, in the summer, the Northern Hemisphere, where we live, is tilted towards the sun. We get lots of light and our energy intake is maximized.

During the Fall Equinox, 16 days away, the sun is directly over the equator. Throughout the fall season. The northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun and the Southern Hemisphere enters its summer.

This will set up a battle between the quickly-cooling north pole and the always-warm equator (tropics). Just today, you can see the divide in temperatures from the north pole...

...to the equator.

We are right in the middle of these two, so, as this divide deepens, our day-to-day weather is driven heavily by marching cold and warm fronts. Cold fronts bring in a shot of cold, arctic air, the deeper we get into fall, the stronger they get, and the harder it is to recover from them. Meanwhile, warm fronts bring the warm and moist air, but even these will lose their summertime strength with time.

Eventually, the cold air will win out, but in the fall season, this battle between fronts will lead to crazy temperature swings, and you will notice stronger winds. A cold front tomorrow will bring strong northwest winds, bringing highs to the mid 70s for the middle of the week.