DNR urging water safety for Labor Day festivities

(KWWL) - With heavy rain causing river levels to rise recently, the Iowa DNR is asking folks to be safe if they're on the water for Labor Day.

After talking to KWWL's Alaina Kwan about water safety tips, the DNR urges lake and river goers to:

wear your life jacket at all times

always swim with a buddy on public beaches

swim within the roped areas

don't mix boating or any water activities with drinking alcohol

keep an eye out for any hazards in the water

Knowing flood levels can move around debris, DNR Conservation Officer Chris Jones said even if you feel confident in your abilities, never underestimate the water.

"Just because you think you know the river you may not know it anymore, things can change in a heartbeat," Jones said, "when the water pops up you have to keep your eyes open for new obstacles and things in the river."

With the chance of seeing crowded beaches, Jones also said it's important to remain vigilant.

"Keep an eye on your kids, if you have someone in your group that doesn't swim well, keep an eye on them, and maybe try and hang out in an area that's a little safer," Jones said, "once things get crowded even a full beach of people sometimes miss somebody having a problem struggling."

Jones wants to remind folks the punishment for driving a car under the influence is the same for boats. If your blood alcohol level is above 0.08%, the DNR will enforce the same protocols and penalties.

If you choose to be out on a boat, make sure to have the proper amount of life jackets and sizes for the folks on board. This also includes life jackets for your furry companions.