Collins Aerospace laying off 37 more workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- 37 more employees at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids will be losing their jobs by the beginning of October. That's according to a WARN notice recently filed with Iowa Workforce Development.

It's the company's fourth round of layoffs in Iowa within the last year. In total, those layoffs have impacted nearly 180 workers in Cedar Rapids, Decorah, and Bellevue.

All of the layoffs have been directly related to the financial impacts of COVID-19 on the aviation industry. Collins Aerospace's parent company, Raytheon Technologies announced plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs in September 2020.

Collins Aerospace recently acquired digital aviation company FlightAware. Their roughly 130 employees will join Collins' Avionics strategic business unit.

Collins Aerospace, the largest employer in Cedar Rapids, has more than 78,000 employees around the globe, including about 10,000 in Iowa.