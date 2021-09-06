China’s Weibo bans BTS fan account for illegal fundraising

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese social media platform Weibo has banned a fan club of popular South Korean K-pop band BTS from posting for 60 days. Weibo said Sunday the club had raised funds illegally. The ban comes just days after photographs of a customized airplane funded by the fan club were posted online. The fan club account, which had over 1.1 million followers on Weibo, was centered around BTS member Jimin. The customized airplane was part of birthday celebrations for the Korean star. The restrictions imposed come amid China’s campaign to clean up the entertainment industry and clamp down on “irrational behavior” exhibited by fans.