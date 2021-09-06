Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked Labor Day by delivering deli sandwiches to union members in his home state of Delaware. Biden says union members are the people who helped build the middle class. A casually dressed Biden brought sandwiches from a local chain restaurant to a picnic held by Local 313 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Biden shook hands and chatted with the group. He also posed for selfies and spoke on a cell phone with the mother of a union member.