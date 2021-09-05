Vote for the Lincoln Savings Bank, Friday Night Heroes Play and Game of the Week New September 5, 2021 10:14 pm Mark Woodley Friday Night Heroes, Top Sports Stories FNH #3 Vote for the Lincoln Savings Bank Play of the Week (Week 2)Ty Purdy (Don Bosco) to Cade Tenold, 30 yard TD completionTrey Campbell (Cedar Falls) 57 yard punt return touchdownJeron Senters (CR Kennedy) 45 yard TD receptionJerek Hall (Dike-New Hartford) hauls in game winning 30 yard 4th down pass from Jacob StockdaleVote for the Lincoln Savings Bank Game of the Week (Week 3)Tripoli at JanesvilleSumner-Fredericksburg at DenverDyersville Beckman at MonticelloCedar Falls at C.R. Prairie