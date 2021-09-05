US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. The MH-60S helicopter crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles off San Diego during what the Navy says were routine flight operations. Those killed were identified Sunday as: Lt. Bradley Foster, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul Fridley, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; James Buriak from Salem, Virginia, who was a naval air crewman 2nd Class; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah Burns from Severna Park, Maryland; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Tucker from St. Louis, Missouri. The cause of the crash is under investigation.