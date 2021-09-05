Two dead, two injured after car crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead and two are injured after a car accident Saturday.

Two people are dead after being struck head-on in a car crash in Floyd County, near Colwell, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Chris and Anita Andersen, both of Mason City, were driving on Underwood Avenue when Casey Lindahl, of Charles City, crossed the center line.

According to the crash report, Lindahl and a 3-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.