TRACKING: Pleasant weather for Labor Day

Tonight: A weak cold front is going to move through eastern Iowa and will bring passing clouds and perhaps an isolated shower. There is quite a bit of dry air in place so most places will stay dry. Temperatures drop back to the lower and middle 60s with a west wind turning north 5-10 mph.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a variable wind 5-10 mph, eventually becoming south.

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and a little warmer. Temperatures fall back to the 60s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Another cold front moves in Tuesday, leading to a spread in temperatures as the wind picks up out of the northwest 10-20 mph. There may be a stray shower, but overall this will be a dry frontal passage.