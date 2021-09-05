TRACKING: Beautiful Labor Day

Today: Mostly sunny and warm for the continuation of the holiday weekend. West winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight. Winds shift out of the northwest and are light. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Labor Day: If you plan on grilling out or just being outside for Labor Day, we have a great forecast for you! Sunshine is on tap with high temperatures warming to the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds are at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: A few clouds roll in overnight. Low temperatures are a bit milder and in the low 60s.

Tuesday: A stray shower is possible in the morning over our far northeastern counties, but most, if not all of Eastern Iowa should remain dry. High temperatures are cooler and in the mid 70s. That’s all thanks to a breezy northwest wind.

This Week: Temperatures remain in the 70s for much of the work week. Next chance of rain may come next weekend.