Suicide bombing at southwest Pakistan checkpoint kills 3

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others. A senior police officer said the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint Sunday manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He said body parts were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing. Some of the wounded were in critical condition and the death toll could rise. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack..