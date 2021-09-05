Report: 12 killed when bus overturns on Egypt highway

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says at least 12 people were killed, and 30 others injured when a bus overturned on a highway linking the capital of Cairo with a Suez Canal city. It says the accident took place late Saturday on the Cairo-Suez desert road near the city of Suez. The bus was heading to Cairo from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, when it hit a concrete barrier and overturned. Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads, or poor enforcement of traffic laws.