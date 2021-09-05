Pathways new Executive Director, Vicki Mueller, on The Steele Report

Pathways new Executive Director, Vicki Mueller, on The Steele ReportNew
Pathways Behavioral Services has a new Executive Director in longtime staff member, Vicki Mueller.
Mueller takes over for Chris Huffman, who has retired.
Pathways offers a wide variety of treatment and prevention services. Addiction treatment and mental health services are among the many areas in which Pathways serves the Cedar Valley and five surrounding counties.
Vicki Mueller is a guest on this week's edition of The Steele Report.