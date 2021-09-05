Skip to Content

One dead after rollover crash in Jones County

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash in Jones County.

A 44-year-old Anamosa man died after a car crash in Monticello, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The man, along with a passenger, were traveling southbound on River Road and went into a ditch. The vehicle then rolled several times and landed upside-down after hitting a utility pole.

The man was ejected from the car and died on scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt. The passenger sustained unknown injuries.

Maria Kuiper

