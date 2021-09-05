Gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby in Florida

LAKELAND, Florida (AP)- Four people, including an infant in its mother's arms, were shot and killed early Sunday morning in Florida after what Florida sheriff's deputies are calling a massive gunfight with a suspect they said was "ready for battle."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect was a former Marine dressed in full body armor when he was found outside a Lakeland home.

The sheriff said 33-year-old Bryan Riley appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. After exchanging gunfire with police and sheriffs, Riley was shot once and left the home to surrender.

Riley described himself to law enforcement as a 'survivalist' and confessed to being on meth.

Judd said during a news conference that authorities found an 11-year-old girl alive inside the home. The girl was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

While at the hospital, deputies said the suspect tried to grab a police officer's gun.