Future looks brighter for Iowa restaurants, but obstacles on road to recovery remain

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The last year has been a roller coaster ride for Iowa restaurants. At one point, the Iowa Restaurant Association predicted more than 1,000 or roughly 20% of all restaurants in the state would close their doors during the pandemic. These days, the outlook is brighter at 15%, but the industry still faces several obstacles on its road to recovery.

"We are finding that customers are very frustrated when they walk into our restaurants since half of the restaurants in Iowa are still not operating at capacity," Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker said. "That has very little to do with COVID and almost everything to do with the fact that we don't have the people to cook, serve, bust, deliver and just support people in the way that we do to ensure that people have the kind of customer experiences that we build our brands by offering."

Dunker said the staffing shortage results from a mixture of factors, including workers leaving the restaurant industry, mothers choosing to stay home with their kids, expanded unemployment benefits, and students going back to school.

"We are also being impacted by the lack of people who are working in warehouses that the food providers that lack people available to drive trucks," she said. "We've got rural communities where they're unable to get restaurant deliveries simply because there are no people to get in the truck and drive and deliver."

Verve Kombucha in downtown Waterloo has had trouble hiring new workers, but partner Alexander Hottle said it has no holding them back too much. So far, current staff members have been able to fill gaps in shifts.

The kombucha brewery, kitchen, and bar opened its doors just before the pandemic began.

"We never really got into the swing of being a restaurant that existed outside of a pandemic," he said. "So it's definitely been weird and not what we thought it was gonna be like."

To get their name out, Hottle said they pushed social media and got their kombucha into stores and grocery stores around the Cedar Valley and across the state. Those efforts have put the restaurant on the map and brought customers through the door.

"I think people pick that up, and they go, oh, this is Waterloo, what's this place all about?" Hottle said. "Then they find their way down here and are like, oh, this is a pretty sweet spot."

It has allowed them to build their brand, build a solid support base, and reach new customers. Hottle said his restaurant is stronger now than when the pandemic first began.

"It is big time thinking outside the box," he said. "How can we pivot well without getting away from our identity as a restaurant, but still be able to give people what they need, what they want, but still stay true to who we are."

Dunker predicts it will take around three years for the industry to reach pre-pandemic sales levels.

Moving forward, she expects restaurants will make changes and shrink the amount of indoor seating they offer because they can't support it.

She expects to see a continued emphasis on carry out, delivery, and drive-thru. Even pre-pandemic, only 37% of food and drink were consumed in restaurants.

"We were already fighting for a shrinking piece of the puzzle," she said. "You are going to find restaurants get more creative with that carry-out delivery, and to go. I think you will see a movement towards businesses like ghost kitchens, where you will have a restaurant menu that's available only through carry out, delivery, and to go. There may not be a restaurant to walk into at all."

One thing that has been frustrating on the road to recovery has been the federal government's Restaurant Revitalization Fund. 2600 restaurants in the state applied for and qualified funds, but only 850 received the money.

The program, part of the American Rescue Plan, ran out of money, and Congress has not replenished it.

"That is incredibly frustrating because the people that qualified for that had to show a significant loss," Dunker said. " They may still be in business, but they are so far away from whole, and this could have been the difference in making it possible for them to thrive and not just survive."