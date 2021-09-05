Dubuque public library launching a new mobile outreach program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- The Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque is launching a new mobile outreach project.

The project is possible because of a $7,672 grant from the Dubuque Racing Association and a $2,558 donation from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library Foundation. The $10,230 in total funds will be used to buy craft supplies, instruments, technology and other materials needed to bring programing to different Dubuque communities.

“We are excited to expand upon the materials and services that we can bring to people outside of the library walls,” Library Director Nick Rossman said. “These programs can pop up anywhere in Dubuque or at community events and allow us to reach all populations."