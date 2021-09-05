Caretaker charged with beating, killing 23-month-old baby

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL)- The caretaker for a 23-month-old baby boy who died of multiple blunt force injuries last weekend has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

According to the Hampton Police department, the boy died shortly after arriving at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton last weekend.

An autopsy from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office found the young boys' cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

On Sunday, Investigators from the Hampton Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation charged the boy's caretaker, Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera, with his death.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

Rivera was arrested on Sunday and is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.