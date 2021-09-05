Boat crash on Mississippi River leaves two injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are in the hospital tonight after sufferings serious injuries along the Mississippi River Sunday morning.

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers responded to a boat crash on the river, north of Sabula. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m., after the boat was traveling too close to another boat, and crashed into it from behind. The crash caused the operator and passenger of one of the boats to sustain serious injuries.

One man was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, while a female was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois. An investigation found that all safety equipment onboard both boats were functioning properly and in place, and everyone onboard was also wearing lifejackets at the time of the crash. Officers believe that no drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash from occurring.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation. The names of those injured have not been released at this time.