6 Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon at risk of deportation

BEIRUT (AP) — Lawyers of six Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon say the country’s security services have given them a 24-hour ultimatum — either leave Lebanon to a third country or be deported to Syria, the war-ravaged country they fled. Lawyer Mohammed Sablouh said the move is highly unusual, is a violation of Lebanon’s international obligations and laws, and seriously endangers the men’s lives. The authorities “know very well that since the (men) were arrested outside the embassy, they are therefore wanted by the Syrian regime, and there is a really high probability they would be tortured or in grave danger,” Sablouh told The Associated Press. “This is a violation of the anti-torture convention and Lebanese laws.”