WAVERLY(KWWL)-- Waverly-Shell Rock rolled to its second straight win to open the season beating Crestwood 48-6. The Go-Hawks scored 28 points in the first 15:20 seconds of the game to take control. Asa Newsom scored two touchdowns on runs of 5 and 22 yards. McCrae Hagarty rushed for 131 yards on just 7 carries including a 47 yard touchdown run as the Go-Hawks improve to 2-0.