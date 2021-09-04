UNI falls short 16-10 against #7 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) - The UNI Panthers came up just short of what would have been a huge victory Saturday night, losing 16-10 to #7 Iowa State.

Iowa State is projected to be a CFP Playoff contender this year, with QB Brock Purdy and TE Charlie Kolar returning for their senior season. Junior running back Breece Hall also led all of college football in rushing a year ago.

Despite those weapons, it was UNI who got on the board first. Will McElvain found Quan Hampton for a 52-yard strike in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

ISU got a field goal to trim it to 7-3, and then took the lead on a Breece Hall TD to go up 10-7. The teams traded FGs to end the quarter and it was 13-10 ISU at halftime.

The defenses stayed strong in the second half and the only score in the final 30 minutes was another field goal by ISU. UNI had one minute to orchestrate a game-winning drive but could not do it. Cyclones win 16-10.