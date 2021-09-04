TRACKING: Sunshine returns

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, fog, and mist linger for the start of the day, but clouds decrease slowly as we approach the late afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, although not everyone sees rain. We may get a little sunshine though before sunset! Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Northwest winds are light. Low temperatures fall to the low 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine is on tap for Sunday! Winds shift out of the west at 10-15 mph. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies stick around for Sunday night. Low temperatures are around 50 degrees.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny skies for Labor Day, along with temperatures near the 80 degree mark. South winds are at 5-10 mph.

This Week: A stray shower is possible in our far northeastern counties on Tuesday, otherwise we should have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall back to the 70s by midweek.