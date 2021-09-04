Skip to Content

TRACKING: Pleasant end to the weekend

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly clear and it will be an overall quiet night. With a light north/northwest wind, there may be some patchy fog that develops late. Temperatures drop to the lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels. The wind will be west 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant once again. Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a variable wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A cold front passes by and will kick up the wind. While there may be some sprinkles or a brief shower, it will be a dry front. It will bring in slightly cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday.

Little to no rain is expected over the next 10 days.

