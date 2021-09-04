What is a shadow docket and what is its role in the Texas abortion case?

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - You may have heard the term "shadow docket" being used when talking about the Supreme Court's decision on the abortion ban in Texas this week. But what is a shadow docket?

Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months. Both sides get to argue their points in written briefs and orally, before a detailed explanation is issued on the decision.

Shadow dockets are emergency orders made by the Supreme Court without the opportunity of arguments. The docket is filed with a tight deadline and usually, as a last resort — such as a death penalty case to delay execution. These dockets are decided based on an application for emergency relief from a lower court.

THIS WEEK'S USE OF A SHADOW DOCKET

Abortion-rights advocates and providers used the emergency request of a shadow docket to block implementation of the Texas law.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to refuse to block the law that prohibits abortion at six weeks and allows private citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers.

The majority opinion was 400 words and unsigned. The opinion said the order is not "based on the constitutionality of Texas's law", but rather because the petitioners did not meet the burden "to prevail in an injunction or stay application."

Chief Justice John Roberts, along with justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer all dissented.

In Roberts' dissent, he wrote that the law was "not only unusual, but unprecedented", regarding how the law allows individuals to file lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone who aids abortion procedures after a heartbeat is detected, resulting in $10,000 per abortion.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ROE V. WADE?

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that pregnant women have the liberty to choose to have an abortion before a fetus becomes viable, or before a fetus would be able to survive outside of the womb.

Wednesday's order by the Supreme Court could upend the 1973 ruling.

Many Democrats, including President Joe Biden, say they are committed to protecting Roe v. Wade.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR OTHER STATES?

Many other Republican-led states have tried to enact fetal heartbeat bills, including Iowa.

In 2018, a bill was passed to ban abortions in Iowa once a fetal heartbeat was detected. The Polk County District Court ruled in 2019 that the heartbeat bill was unconstitutional.

With the Supreme Court standing behind Texas's fetal heartbeat bill, local lawmakers are looking to capitalize on that decision. Sixty Iowa lawmakers are now asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn their decision.

