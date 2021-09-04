Rainfall Totals 9-4-2021

Our southern counties saw the brunt of the rain that fell Friday morning, with mist, drizzle, and isolated showers continuing through Saturday morning. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo 0.52 Dubuque 0.32 Cedar Rapids 1.11 Iowa City 0.88 Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.38 Anamosa 3SSW, IA 1.05 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.30 Asbury 0.6 S 0.03 Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.10 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.11 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.39 Cedar Rapids 2.7 NNE 1.24 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 1.71 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.42 Central City 6.7 W 0.79 Coralville 1.4 S 0.49 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.54 Dubuque #3, IA 0.45 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.29 Dubuque L&D 11, IA 0.30 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.95 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.47 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.59 ELKADER 6SSW, IA 0.32 Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.54 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.77 Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.39 GRUNDY CENTER, IA 0.06 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA 0.81 Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.38 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.31 Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.32 Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.35 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.48 Independence 1.2 N 0.44 IONIA 2W, IA 0.12 IOWA CITY, IA 0.51 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.82 Kesley, IA 0.08 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.42 Lisbon 0.1 W 1.60 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA 0.85 Marion 1.7 NNW 1.30 Monticello, IA 0.71 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.23 NEW HAMPTON, IA 0.25 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.38 Palo 4.4 SSW 0.76 Peosta 2.9 E 0.45 Postville 5.5 NE 0.56 Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.35 Robins 0.8 SE 1.39 Sigourney, IA 0.11 Solon 0.3 ESE 1.31 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA 0.61 Swisher 0.4 NNE 1.16 SWISHER, IA 1.16 Tipton 0.7 N 0.98 TOLEDO 3 N, IA 0.08 Vinton 3.6 SE 0.80 VINTON, IA 0.37 Washington 5.8 SW 0.30 WASHINGTON, IA 0.48 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.19 Waukon 0.8 S 0.48 WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA 0.60 Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.83