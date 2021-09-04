Rainfall Totals 9-4-2021

Rainfall Totals 9-4-2021Updated
Our southern counties saw the brunt of the rain that fell Friday morning, with mist, drizzle, and isolated showers continuing through Saturday morning. Below is a list of rainfall totals:
|Waterloo
|0.52
|Dubuque
|0.32
|Cedar Rapids
|1.11
|Iowa City
|0.88
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.38
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|1.05
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.30
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.03
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.10
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.11
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.39
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NNE
|1.24
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|1.71
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.42
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.79
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.49
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.54
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.45
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.29
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.30
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.95
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.47
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.59
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.32
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|1.54
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.77
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.39
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.06
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.81
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|0.38
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.31
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.32
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.35
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.48
|Independence 1.2 N
|0.44
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.12
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.51
|Jerico 2.8 WSW
|0.82
|Kesley, IA
|0.08
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.42
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.60
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.85
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|1.30
|Monticello, IA
|0.71
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.23
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.25
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|1.38
|Palo 4.4 SSW
|0.76
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.45
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.56
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.35
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.39
|Sigourney, IA
|0.11
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.31
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.61
|Swisher 0.4 NNE
|1.16
|SWISHER, IA
|1.16
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.98
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.08
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.80
|VINTON, IA
|0.37
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.30
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.48
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.19
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.48
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.60
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.83