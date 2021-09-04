Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 9-4-2021

Schnack's Weather Blog

Our southern counties saw the brunt of the rain that fell Friday morning, with mist, drizzle, and isolated showers continuing through Saturday morning. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

 Waterloo0.52
 Dubuque0.32
 Cedar Rapids1.11
 Iowa City0.88
 Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.38
 Anamosa 3SSW, IA1.05
 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.30
 Asbury 0.6 S 0.03
 Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.10
 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.11
 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.39
 Cedar Rapids 2.7 NNE 1.24
 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 1.71
 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.42
 Central City 6.7 W 0.79
 Coralville 1.4 S 0.49
 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.54
 Dubuque #3, IA0.45
 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.29
 Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.30
 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.95
 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.47
 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.59
 ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.32
 Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.54
 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.77
 Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.39
 GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.06
 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.81
 Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.38
 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.31
 Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.32
 Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.35
 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.48
 Independence 1.2 N 0.44
 IONIA 2W, IA0.12
 IOWA CITY, IA0.51
 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.82
 Kesley, IA0.08
 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.42
 Lisbon 0.1 W 1.60
 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.85
 Marion 1.7 NNW 1.30
 Monticello, IA0.71
 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.23
 NEW HAMPTON, IA0.25
 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.38
 Palo 4.4 SSW 0.76
 Peosta 2.9 E 0.45
 Postville 5.5 NE 0.56
 Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.35
 Robins 0.8 SE 1.39
 Sigourney, IA0.11
 Solon 0.3 ESE 1.31
 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.61
 Swisher 0.4 NNE 1.16
 SWISHER, IA1.16
 Tipton 0.7 N 0.98
 TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.08
 Vinton 3.6 SE 0.80
 VINTON, IA0.37
 Washington 5.8 SW 0.30
 WASHINGTON, IA0.48
 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.19
 Waukon 0.8 S 0.48
 WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.60
 Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.83
Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

