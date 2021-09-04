No one injured after shooting outside Cedar Rapids bar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police say no one was hurt after two groups began firing upon one another following an argument outside a bar in Cedar Rapids.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the Rewind Bar in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue SW for a report of shots fired. The suspects had already fled the scene but police made contact with witnesses who saw the shooting.

Those outside the bar say gunfire was exchanged between two groups after an argument. Police found multiple shell casings nearby in the 100 block of 11th St SW. Two cars and a home were both damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.