Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities imprisoned a man inspired by the Islamic State group for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos. But at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars. Their fears were borne out when the man grabbed a kitchen knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people in Auckland on Friday. The attack has highlighted deficiencies in New Zealand’s anti-terror laws, which experts say are inadequate for dealing with plots before they are carried out. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed laws would be changed by the end of the month.