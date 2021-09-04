“It is good to be back”: Hawkeye, Cyclones fans return to stands in sold-out stadiums

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- College football returned to the Hawkeye State Saturday with two huge games. No. 18 Iowa faced No. 12 Indiana in a top 20 matchup, and No. 7 Iowa State hosted the University of Northern Iowa in Ames.

Saturday also marked the return of fans to the stands. Last season, no tickets were sold at Kinnick Stadium, but Iowa State allowed around 15,000 fans for a few games at the end of the season. On Saturday, both teams had sell-out crowds.

Ashley Kutzma watched last season's Hawkeye games at home with a small group of friends.

"This is way better," she said. "I love the crowds. I love being with everybody and running into people. I am glad and so happy we are back."

The tailgate lots outside Kinnick Stadium were full of fans Saturday. Hawkeye fans have not seen the team play since December. The team's final regular-season game against Michigan and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Missouri was canceled due to COVID-19.

"I have a daughter that's a freshman here so, it's just exciting to participate with her," Heidi Hess said. "We're big Hawk fans, have been for years. Just to see the fans out here and be here with everybody has been just fantastic."

There was some rain early in the day, but it did little to damper the mood of Hawkeye fans who were soaking in the football atmosphere.

"The energy is incredible," Grant Whipple said. "We have been missing that, so it is good to be back."

While the Hawkeye faithful is pumped to be back, filling a stadium with nearly 70,000 fans has some health experts concerned.

In the last seven days of data reported on the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 7,336 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

In Johnson County, home to Iowa City and Kinnick Stadium, 340 news cases have been reported in the last week.

"We are in the situation we were last year, but this is not the direction we want to go," Johnson County Community Health Manager Sam Jarvis said. "We're backpedaling, and this is difficult with, you know, the reality that we're in where masks cannot be required in certain circumstances."

Jarvis said he worries large gatherings like football games could lead to surges in cases throughout the community.

"The die is cast, and we are really hoping that one, we've got a lot of folks who are vaccinated, we hope a lot of folks are taking the opportunity to wear masks as well," Jarvis said.

Fans are encouraged to wear masks but are not required to. Fans will not have to be vaccinated to attend either.

"We are hoping that folks are paying attention to the transmission rates," Jarvis said. "We hope that they're taking the precautions, and then, you know, also recognizing that it's not just their health, but the people that they're around, whether it's their students, their kids, their co-workers, and their family members."

Jarvis said if you spend time in large crowds this weekend with lots of people not wearing masks, you should closely monitor yourself over the next few days.

"It certainly stands to reason you might have been exposed," Jarvis said. "Going forward, please symptom monitor, when you're, you know, several days later, with mild symptoms, runny nose, scratchy throat, cough, please go get tested."

The No. 18 Hawkeyes knocked off No. 12 Indiana 34-6 to extend their winning streak to 6 games, dating back to last season. In a close game in Ames, the No. 7 Cyclones held off UNI, avoiding a potentially huge upset.